Short Interest in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Increases By 20.4%

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the July 29th total of 3,630,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 388.90 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. Analysts predict that ChampionX will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ChampionX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

