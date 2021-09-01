Short Interest in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Increases By 30.2%

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the July 29th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CAH stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,801,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $864,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,333,000 after buying an additional 643,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.4% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

