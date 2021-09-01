Short Interest in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Declines By 16.8%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the July 29th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $616,187.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,524.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,875. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

