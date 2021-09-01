Short Interest in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Decreases By 21.2%

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 455,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the July 29th total of 578,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

AWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

American States Water stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,888. American States Water has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $94.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.05.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 62.66%.

In other American States Water news, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $45,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $53,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,877 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,714,000 after purchasing an additional 418,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 141.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,707,000 after acquiring an additional 248,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,900,000 after acquiring an additional 210,731 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 20.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,429,000 after acquiring an additional 130,759 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the first quarter worth approximately $5,618,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

