Short Interest in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Expands By 33.1%

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the July 29th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ARL stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 57,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,421. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 26.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised American Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

