Short Interest in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Grows By 40.7%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,785,100 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the July 29th total of 1,978,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 140.7 days.

ANCUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Alimentation Couche-Tard to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $42.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.61.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

