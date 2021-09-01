Short Interest in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Rises By 18.1%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the July 29th total of 4,630,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 962,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -51.15, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,168,000 after purchasing an additional 566,410 shares in the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $107,033,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,583,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,801,000 after purchasing an additional 307,462 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in AdaptHealth by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,277,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,735,000 after purchasing an additional 471,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in AdaptHealth by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,913,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,356,000 after purchasing an additional 244,850 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

