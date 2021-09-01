Shopping Hits One Day Volume of $796,512.00 (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Shopping coin can now be bought for approximately $62.47 or 0.00132940 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Shopping has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shopping has a market capitalization of $58.85 million and $796,512.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00067151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.61 or 0.00133234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00162705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.73 or 0.07194481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,073.51 or 1.00176364 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.04 or 0.00878979 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 942,008 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

