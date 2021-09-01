Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,641.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,524.78 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market cap of $190.24 billion, a PE ratio of 78.72, a P/E/G ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,509.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1,313.01. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Shopify by 56.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Shopify by 10.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 4.4% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

