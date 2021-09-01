SG Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 34.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DVA traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $130.77. The stock had a trading volume of 623,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.20 and its 200 day moving average is $117.69. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. Equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

