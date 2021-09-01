SG Capital Management LLC Invests $3.91 Million in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,261,000 after purchasing an additional 512,865 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,657,000 after buying an additional 347,145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,037,000 after buying an additional 180,323 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,021,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,507,000 after acquiring an additional 55,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMPL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.62. The stock had a trading volume of 365,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,258. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

