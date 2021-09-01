Sether Trading 12% Higher Over Last Week (SETH)

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Sether has a total market cap of $562,453.47 and approximately $1,751.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sether coin can now be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sether has traded 12% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00014459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00131114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.21 or 0.00853265 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00049422 BTC.

About Sether

Sether is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Sether

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

