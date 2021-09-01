Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,590 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $63,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 157,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $670,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAV traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $78.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,029 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.41. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.