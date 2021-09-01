Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,818,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,995 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $80,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 23,928 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 16.9% in the first quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,871,000 after purchasing an additional 803,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 12.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,587 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 97.5% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,454,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,828,000 after purchasing an additional 718,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.65. 157,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,594,986. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $24.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

