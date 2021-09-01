Sei Investments Co. Has $51.81 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $51,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after acquiring an additional 834,479 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,381,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

MSCI traded up $12.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $647.33. 2,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,305. The firm has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.73 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $586.97 and its 200 day moving average is $499.23. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $643.52.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.