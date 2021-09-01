Sei Investments Co. Buys 85,297 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 49.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 258,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,297 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $56,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.07. 78,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,765. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $158.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

