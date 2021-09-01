Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $3.27 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Etsy by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Etsy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.72. The stock had a trading volume of 69,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.23 and its 200 day moving average is $194.90. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

