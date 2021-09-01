Segantii Capital Management Ltd Sells 3,852,600 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd trimmed its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,852,600 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,170,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540,288 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,827,000. Shah Capital Management grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 11.2% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,585,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,549 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,127,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 746,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,490,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. 21,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.77%.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.