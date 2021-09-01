Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

FOCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $52.75. 4,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,483. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $56.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $48.77.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.