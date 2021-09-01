Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.96 Million in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 18,474 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 49,271 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 263.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,565,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,186 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 49,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,270. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,011. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RXT. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

