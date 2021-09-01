Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.03 Million in Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.49% of Genesis Park Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNPK. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Park Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,720,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Park Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,557,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Genesis Park Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Park Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genesis Park Acquisition news, major shareholder Crescent Park Management, L.P. acquired 19,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $200,156.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Genesis Park Acquisition stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,464. Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aerospace and aviation services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

