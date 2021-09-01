Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $2.28 Million Stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.52% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCIC. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $2,901,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCIC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,522. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

