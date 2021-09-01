Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of The Duckhorn Portfolio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,401,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,690,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,703,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,962,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,706,000. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NAPA shares. boosted their price target on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

NYSE:NAPA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.03. 7,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,945. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.71.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

