Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI) Insider Michael Beys Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI) insider Michael Beys acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($18,291.09).

LON SPDI opened at GBX 6.60 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51. Secure Property Development & Investment Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 7.22 ($0.09). The company has a market capitalization of £8.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.28.

SPDI is a London listed property company focused on Emerging Europe (Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia) with a growing portfolio of prime commercial properties let to blue chip clients on long leases, which generates high yields and offers significant potential for capital growth thanks to highly favourable macro and regional property market fundamentals.

