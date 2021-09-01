Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI) Insider Michael Beys Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI) insider Michael Beys acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($18,291.09).
LON SPDI opened at GBX 6.60 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51. Secure Property Development & Investment Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 7.22 ($0.09). The company has a market capitalization of £8.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.28.
About Secure Property Development & Investment
