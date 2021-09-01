Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $24.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.15 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.
NYSE:COF opened at $165.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.03. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $177.95.
In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 309,508 shares of company stock worth $50,296,838. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 41.5% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,180,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,620,000 after purchasing an additional 346,335 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
