Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $24.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

NYSE:COF opened at $165.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.03. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 24.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 309,508 shares of company stock worth $50,296,838. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 41.5% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,180,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,620,000 after purchasing an additional 346,335 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

