Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.39.

STX stock opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

