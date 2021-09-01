Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Short Interest Update

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 448,900 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the July 29th total of 354,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:SDRLF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 408,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,999. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.43. Seadrill has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments.

