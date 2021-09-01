Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Position Boosted by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SEA by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in SEA by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,435 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,009,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $342.49. The stock had a trading volume of 113,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,798. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $175.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $135.28 and a twelve month high of $344.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.17.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

