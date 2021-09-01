Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 86.3% during the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 31,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 49,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 85,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $80.01 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.89.

