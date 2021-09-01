Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Gap Up to $59.69

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.69, but opened at $61.91. Schrödinger shares last traded at $64.19, with a volume of 6,517 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SDGR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.88.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. Analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 37,195 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $2,765,820.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 43,463 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $3,368,817.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 768,480 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,256.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 135.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the second quarter worth $66,000. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

