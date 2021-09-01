Scala (XLA) Price Up 33.6% This Week

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and $2,412.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00136702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00161853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,437.52 or 0.07208241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,691.56 or 1.00005985 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.41 or 0.00996898 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

