Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €116.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €116.00 ($136.47) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Daimler in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Daimler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €91.29 ($107.39).

Shares of DAI traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €71.42 ($84.02). The stock had a trading volume of 2,870,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €73.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €73.82. Daimler has a twelve month low of €41.77 ($49.14) and a twelve month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The firm has a market cap of $76.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

