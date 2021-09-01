Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Sanderson Farms worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SAFM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

SAFM stock opened at $196.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.73 and a 52-week high of $197.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

