salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.910-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.78 billion-$6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.360-$4.380 EPS.

CRM opened at $265.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.60. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $259.70 billion, a PE ratio of 106.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.92.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total transaction of $5,348,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,921 shares of company stock valued at $171,227,395 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

