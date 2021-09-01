salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.360-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.20 billion-$26.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.01 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.910-$0.920 EPS.

NYSE:CRM traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,150,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,842. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $262.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.00 and its 200-day moving average is $233.60.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. JMP Securities raised their target price on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.92.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total value of $1,043,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,729,832.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 690,921 shares of company stock worth $171,227,395. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

