SafeInsure (SINS) Reaches Market Cap of $838,430.12

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 136.2% higher against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $838,430.12 and approximately $1,705.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00019997 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001543 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,368,169 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

