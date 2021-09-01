Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the July 29th total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,813,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 143,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,742,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.88. The stock had a trading volume of 279,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average is $77.90.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.65) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

