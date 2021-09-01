Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 428,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the July 29th total of 329,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 226,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $107.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $77.09 and a 52-week high of $121.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Ryanair by 2.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Erste Group raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 price target on shares of Ryanair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.48.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

