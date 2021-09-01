Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 39,752 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,752 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $20,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth $76,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 26,703 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 161,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $97.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

