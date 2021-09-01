Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 374,009 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 374,009 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $21,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.89. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on JD shares. DZ Bank lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.45.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

