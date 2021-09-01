Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 33,949 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,949 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $21,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 4.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 2.9% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.2% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average of $66.97. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

