Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 312,503 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,227,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 312,503 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.10% of Euronav worth $20,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EURN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 113.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 41.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. 25.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EURN opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.56%.

EURN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

