Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 28,544 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,544 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Kellogg worth $21,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter worth $833,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 265.4% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 72,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 52,615 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Kellogg by 5.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 104,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 7.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,821,000 after acquiring an additional 34,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 7.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 282,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $63.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $71.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.36.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $5,420,811.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.