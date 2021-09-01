Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 29,786 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 235,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $19,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.27.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $518,437.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $107,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.46. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.32 and a 1-year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

