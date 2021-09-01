Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,541,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,294 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Gold Fields worth $22,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 11.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 1.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 129,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 4.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 83.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

