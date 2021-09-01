Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Shares Gap Down to $43.43

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.43, but opened at $42.33. Rush Enterprises shares last traded at $42.87, with a volume of 2 shares.

The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.37.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 95.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

