Rupiah Token Market Capitalization Tops $6.37 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $6.37 million and approximately $532,752.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00058361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.76 or 0.00829883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00115140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00048175 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

