Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 85.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,420 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RUBY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a current ratio of 12.12. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.55. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

