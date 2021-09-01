Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Rua Life Sciences Plc (LON:RUA) shot up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 129.96 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.66). 23,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 41,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.65).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Rua Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of £29.40 million and a P/E ratio of -16.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 126.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 138.64.

Rua Life Sciences Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

