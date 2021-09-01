RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $1,111,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 125,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RPT opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

